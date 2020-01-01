‘Ghost’ Mulee: Kenya will strive to have all pros for Comoros double-header

The new national team tactician assures they will do all they can to have the foreign-based players available for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has assured Kenyans they will do everything possible to have all the professional players link up with the team ahead of their qualifiers against Comoros in November.

‘Ghost’ took over the mantle to handle the national team on a three-year contract after the Football Federation (FKF) parted ways with Francis Kimanzi five days ago.

In the last international break friendly against Zambia, Kenya missed the services of at least five professional players due to various reasons, but the new man at the helm of the team has now come out to assure that all the foreign-based players who are in his plans will be available for the clash.

“It is a tricky situation now dealing with foreign-based players, I say tricky because some clubs will not want [or will not be comfortable] to release their players to honour national team duty owing to the Covid-19 restrictions,” Mulee told Goal.

“The scenario is a very tricky situation but we will see how we can get our players, we will try and make sure we get our players, we will write to the clubs and try to explain to them the importance of the Comoros match, we will do our best to have our professionals come for the match.

“We hope the clubs will also understand and release the players we need for the double-header.”

Among the professionals who missed the Zambia friendly, which Kenya won 2-1, include goalkeeper Arnold Origi, who was returning to the team after five years out, captain Victor Wanyama, midfielder Johanna Omollo, defender Joseph Akumu, and striker Michael Olunga.

On what he wants to achieve with the team, the 52-year-old tactician explained his desire is to always see the team taking part in the Afcon finals consistently.

“It’s a good thing that the Federation has shown confidence in what I can do. I have been following the team in recent times and I see a lot of quality in the team,” Mulee continued.

“The first task is to qualify for the Afcon. In the recent past, our story has been going for the tournament, and then staying out for long thereafter, we want to make it a habit that we can be able to qualify for Afcon every other year.”

Mulee, whose last match as the coach of Harambee Stars was in 2010 during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup held in , has also confirmed he received a congratulatory message from striker Olunga, who plays for Kashiwa Reysol in after he made the shock return to handle the team again.

“I am happy our top striker Michael [Olunga] called to congratulate me on my appointment. He’s promised to turn up for us against Comoros. It is an exciting moment for most of the players," he added.

On what to expect against Comoros, Mulee explained: “It’s not an easy match. Most of their players play abroad. It’s a difficult match but looking at what our team has achieved in recent times, it gives me confidence that we can get a positive result.”

He also stressed that he will pick his squad for the national team on merit by stating: “Talent is talent. It’s been difficult for our local-based players during this Covid-19 pandemic in terms of match fitness, hence, we may have to turn to our foreign-based players who have been active. But in the end, talent is talent, I will pick my squad on merit.”

Kenya will move to residential training on October 26, first with local-based players, before the foreign-based stars start arriving on November 2, ahead of the first match set for Kasarani Stadium on November 11.

Kenya are currently second in Group G after managing two draws from their first two matches – 1-1 against away in Cairo and the same scoreline against Togo in Nairobi.