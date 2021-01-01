'Ghost' Mulee: Kenya coach reveals his potentially fatal medical condition

The 53-year-old is currently in India after the government suspended flights owing to the Covid-19 outbreak

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has revealed details of his health condition which could have cost him his life had he not sought medical help.

The former goalkeeper had to make a hastened trip to India for treatment after being advised by his doctor.

The experienced tactician was diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that makes one snore intensely and depletes oxygen from the body.

"The doctor told me that I could have easily died in my sleep given the condition depletes oxygen in the system and can easily end a patient's life if not treated well," Mulee said in a recent interview.

"It is a condition that gets me snoring so much and sometimes I even stay for one and half minutes without breathing. The oxygen level goes below the normal."

Initially, the 53-year-old had travelled to India to donate a kidney to his brother, but was advised it was not necessary since there were other alternatives.

After being treated, the Kenya coach was keen on returning to Kenya but it was not the case owing to travelling restrictions made by the government owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I had hoped to return the moment the doctors ruled out a surgery on my brother, but just when I was about to do so, all hell broke loose and the government imposed the travel restrictions," Mulee continued.

"We thank God for a successful procedure."

Mulee, one of the most experienced coaches in the country, returned to take charge of the national team in October 2020 just after Nick Mwendwa had won the Football Kenya Federation presidential re-election.

He took over from Francis Kimanzi, who had overseen a number of matches including two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt.

Article continues below

Mulee came and led Kenya during a home game against Comoros where they were held to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi. His second game was the qualifier in Moroni, where the Harambee Stars were beaten 2-1 and saw their chances of qualifying for the 2022 Afcon finals become slim.

The tactician is now hopeful of helping Kenya have a good 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.