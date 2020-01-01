‘Ghost’ Mulee: I will not resign even if Kenya fails to make it to Afcon finals

The 52-year-old tactician now says he has long term plans with the national team and can only leave if FKF decides to sack him

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has categorically stated he will not resign even if the team fails to make it to the finals in .

The 52-year-old tactician took over the mantle to handle the national team after replacing Francis Kimanzi on a three-year deal and has already handled two matches – managing a 1-1 draw against Comoros in before losing 2-1 against the same nation in Moroni on Sunday.

The defeat against Comoros left the team with little chance to make it to the Afcon finals to be staged in Cameroon as they have managed three draws and lost one match and have two matches to end the campaign.

Asked whether he will resign if Kenya fails to make it to the Afcon finals, Mulee told Goal: “I have resigned before and it is not a problem but for now I have set myself targets, which I want to achieve with the team and so, for now, the days of resigning ended a long time ago and I will fight to achieve my targets unless FKF decides to sack me.”

On his promise to the fans after losing the away match, Mulee said: “I love soccer, like every Kenyan, but we are not good enough to play [because our league is suspended], we must have our league back, and then we can talk on Kenya’s performance.

“We don’t have a league being played in the country [because of the Covid-19 pandemic] and it is affecting our national team’s performance, unless we start playing then I will keep using the players I tend to think are fit to play.”

Mulee has also called on the Kenyan government and football chiefs to work out ways that will allow fans to attend future national team matches.

“I think we as Kenyans should also put in place plans and know, 'Yes we have Covid-19' but [we should] have the fans back to the stadium,” Mulee continued.

“All we need is to put tough measures in place and also plan on how to have fans back into the stadium [like other nations are doing], and you know Comoros did exactly that and they were granted permission by Caf.”

After the loss, Kenya are now on three points after four Group G games, five points behind the islanders, and will host the Pharaohs on March 22 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Lome against Togo on March 30.