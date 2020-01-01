'Ghost' Mulee explains why Onyango missed Harambee Stars vs Comoros game

Kenya were held to their third consecutive draw in Group G of the Afcon qualifiers and as a result they are on three points

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has revealed defender Joash Onyango missed the against Comoros game owing to personal reasons.

The Simba SC player was expected to be among the first players in the starting line-up for the East African nation but ended up missing even in the substitute's list. It was a move which raised eyebrows considering the fact that the 27-year-old has been one of the consistent players in the team.

Later on, rumours on social media stated that the player was missing because he was positive of Covid-19. However, the tactician shed light on what was happening.

More teams

"Yes, we would have loved to have him but he had personal issues which he requested to solve, it is the reason why he was not involved," Ghost told Goal after the match.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"I am not aware of anything to do with Covid-19, the doctor is the one who is in a prime position to answer that question. My job is to coach the team and I cannot comment on other things that are beyond me."

So will Onyango be part of the Harambee Stars team for the game against Les Coelacantes in the second leg away in Moroni?

"It depends on him, if he will have solved his problems and is ready to play then we will definitely consider him."

Article continues below

In the Wednesday game played at Kasarani Stadium, M'changama Youssouf put Comoros ahead from a free-kick which was expertly taken, wrong-footing Arnold Origi in the Kenya goal, but Masoud Juma equalised for Harambee Stars in the second half after going down to the visitors who had to play with 10 men for the better part of the game.

After three Group G games, Kenya have not yet registered a win; they started with a 1-1 draw in Alexandria, against the hosts before being held by the same margin by Togo and Comoros respectively.

Wednesday's draw puts Kenya in a tricky situation considering two of their remaining three matches are played away. The first one will be on Sunday with the islanders before playing Togo. Then they finish against at home.