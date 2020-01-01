‘Ghost’ Mulee explains why he picked Origi for Kenya over Otieno and Matasi

The Harambee Stars tactician comes out to defend his choice of the keeper despite conceding three goals in two Afcon matches

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has explained the reason he gave the starting role to veteran custodian Arnold Origi during the double-header against Comoros.

The Norwegian-based keeper was making a return to the national team after five years out and was drafted straight into the starting eleven as secured a 1-1 draw against the island nation in the first meeting and then kept his position in the reverse fixture as the team lost 2-1 in Moroni.

Patrick Matasi, who features for St. George in Ethiopia, and was the country’s keeper during the 2019 Afcon held in , was not recalled into the squad while Ian Otieno, who turns out for Zesco United in the Zambian league, deputised for Origi during the two matches.

Mulee has now told Goal why Origi was drafted straight into the starting squad and further said he will not blame the former HIFK Fotboll custodian for the three goals Harambee Stars conceded against Comoros, one at home and two away.

“I think if you look at Arnold [Origi] currently, he is a very good goalkeeper, he is the best keeper for Kenya and if you look at the other keepers we have currently and even the players that we have, most of them, [especially those from local leagues], have not played league matches for the last nine months,” Mulee told Goal.

“But if you look to the foreign land, the goalkeepers that we have Origi has been doing some good stuff in Finland, he was the best keeper after he went for eight matches without conceding a goal, so the reason we called him to the squad is that we felt he will come to help the team.

“I cannot fault Origi for the goals we conceded [against Comoros home and away], he did his job well, he did what he was supposed to do, and if you look at the goal he conceded in Nairobi, the ball took a different route because of the wind after taking off from the ground, I cannot blame Origi, all I can say is, he was eager to help Kenya but it did not go as planned.”

On his general assessment of the two matches against Comoros, ‘Ghost’ told Goal: “I think if you look at our past four matches [including Comoros], we scored goals, in every match but our main worry is also we have conceded in every game.

“That is the biggest problem we have faced as a team from out past four matches and I think if we can prevent conceding goals then it will be a plus for the team because we can score but we also concede which is not good, we are now also looking at how best can we tighten our defence to avoid conceding goals because we are very sure, we will score in any game.”

After the loss, Kenya are now on three points after four Group G games, five points behind the islanders, and will host the Pharaohs on March 22 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Lome against Togo on March 30.