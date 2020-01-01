‘Ghost’ Mulee bullish, maintains Kenya still have Afcon chance despite Comoros defeat

The Harambee Stars coach is adamant they can still seal a ticket to the 2022 continental finals despite losing away in Moroni on Sunday

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has not given up on qualifying for the 2022 finals but knows they have to win their remaining two matches if they are to stand a chance.

's chances of making it to a second successive Afcon were dealt a significant blow after they lost 2-1 to Comoros at Moroni on Sunday.

Goals from Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz ensured that the island nation picked up their first win in Group G to move top of the table and dim Kenya’s chances despite Cliff Nyakeya's first-half equaliser.

However, ‘Ghost’ has remained confident that Kenya still have a chance to make to the Afcon finals, if they beat Togo and to end the group on nine points.

“It is not over until it is over,” ‘Ghost’ Mulee told Goal on Monday. “We still have hopes and will work hard to make sure we haul the six points from our remaining two matches and it means we will finish the group with nine points.

“I know it will also depend on how and Togo will play in the return leg on Tuesday, I feel that we still have a chance if we win all our matches, if we win the two matches we will have a big chance.

“They are two difficult matches against two tough teams because we are also playing away in Lome and Egypt will come home, so they are heavy matches but it doesn’t mean we cannot bag maximum points from the fixtures.”

The Harambee Stars went into the match played seeking their first win in the qualification campaign as they had drawn each of their first three matches - against Egypt, Togo, and Comoros - 1-1.

Earlier in an interview with Goal, captain Victor Wanyama was of the same opinion.

“Kenya have a minimal chance of making it to the Afcon finals but it will be hard,” Wanyama told Goal on Monday. “I am not saying we should relax after the Comoros loss, but to be honest, our chances of making it to are very slim.

“We were unlucky [to lose], it did not go as planned, we lost but at times football is like that. It was a tough game but it is gone and now our focus is on forthcoming assignments, we have to look for a solution now.”

After the loss, Kenya are now on three points after four Group G games, five points behind the islanders, and will host the Pharaohs on March 22 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Lome against Togo on March 30.