Ghana’s Kudus and Francis secure draw for Nordsjaelland against Silkeborg

The Ghanaian duo were on hand to rescue a point for their side in a drama-filled game on Sunday

Mohammed Kudus and Abu Francis were on target as Nordsjaelland came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Silkeborg in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The visitors drew first blood through Shkodran Maholli in the 28th minute to silence the home fans.

The goalscorer then turned provider in the 35th minute of the encounter as Kent Nielsen’s men doubled their money through Mads Kaalund.

Kudus then initiated the second-half fightback for Nordsjaelland with his 52nd-minute effort.

Flemming Pedersen then decided to introduce Ghanaian youngster Francis in the 56th minute.

The change duly paid off as the 18-year-old midfielder went on to rescue a point for the Wild Tigers with his goal in the 79th minute.

Nordsjaelland, were however, fortunate to secure a draw as defender Kian Hansen saw red in the 93rd minute before Silkeborg’s forward Ronnie Schwartz missed from the spot in the 94th minute.

Ghana's trio of Kudus, Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga started the game for the home side, while Francis started from the bench.

The Ghanaians will hope to improve on their performances when Nordsjaelland take on Odense BK in a league game on August 16.