Ghana's Black Stars and Black Meteors to face Kenya and Gabon on same day at same venue

The GFA Normalisation Committee has selected one venue for a back-to-back thriller on March 23

's national senior team and the U-23 side are set to host their upcoming qualifying games at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 23, the GFA Normalisation Committee has announced.

The Black Stars are billed to face on the final matchday of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers while the Black Meteors take on Gabon in the qualifiers for the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to a publication on the GFA's official website , the U-23 game will be a curtain raiser for the senior fixture in "what promises to be an exciting international double-header which has been approved by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The Black Meteors will play the first game at 15:00 GMT before the Black Stars get into action at 18:00 GMT.

Article continues below

The winner of the Ghana-Gabon second round tie after two legs books a ticket for the third and final stage of qualifying in June.

There could be a big reward for playing at the U-23 Afcon as the top three teams at the November 8-22 championship in will represent Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympic in Tokyo, .

The Black Stars' game, on the other hand, is nothing but a dead rubber as both teams have already secured qualification for the Afcon scheduled for in June/July.

