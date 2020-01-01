Ghana's Acquah reveals English Premier League target behind 2013 Hoffenheim move

The 28-year-old shed light on his transfer to the Bundesliga outfit seven years ago

international Afriyie Acquah has disclosed his 2013 transfer to German side was to get him a step closer to the English Premier League.

On top of his game at Italian fold , the midfielder joined the outfit on a four-year deal during the January transfer window.

The move would end up a bad decision as he left Die Kraichgauer in 2015 without making a single competitive appearance.

“The Hoffenheim deal came too early for me. January transfers are hard. It’s rare for players to do well when they are signed in the winter window," Acquah Godfred Akoto Boafo, as reported by Citisportsonline.

“I was also in the form of my life in Parma. I had even earned another call-up to the Black Stars and scored my first goal against Malawi.

“Roberto Donadoni who was then the coach of Parma did not want me to leave. We were doing well and were in the top half of the league at the time.

“I opted to leave because I was convinced it was going to be a good stepping stone to the Premier League."

Acquah failed to make a single appearance for Hoffenheim as the 2012-13 season drew to a close.

Frustrated, he rejoined Parma on loan for the 2013-14 term where he made 27 league appearances.

A good show on his return saw the loan extended for one more season. The second year on loan was, however, cut short in the winter as he headed for .

In June 2015, Acquah permanently cut ties with Hoffenheim, signing a four-year contract with .

After three seasons at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, the midfielder was on the move once again, this time around joining .

At the start of this term, he made a switch to Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor for whom he has made 26 league outings. He netted his first goal for the side on Wednesday as the club secured a 1-0 victory over Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

A full Ghana international, Acquah made his first appearance for the Black Stars in a friendly tie against in 2012.

He went on to represent the west Africans at the 2014 World Cup in as well as the 2015 (Afcon) where he missed a penalty in a final shoot-out defeat to Cote d'Ivoire.

He also played at the 2017 and 2019 continental gatherings.