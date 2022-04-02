Ghanaians lead Iheanacho taunts after Leicester City strike against Manchester United

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho scored as Leicester City held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, but interestingly, the strike has generated social media talk beyond the praise he may have expected.

Fresh from the disappointment of missing out on the 2022 World Cup as Nigeria lost the Qatar ticket to rivals Ghana, the forward found his rhythm again in the matchday 31 fixture at Old Trafford, netting before Fred drew level for the hosts three minutes later.

Standing fifth on the list of Nigeria’s all-time top scorers in the Premier League, the forward sees his latest goal raise his competition tally to 36.

Iheanacho with a superb goal but Drewsbury-Hall's involvement was immense. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho!!!😭 What a goal!!🔥



Post iftar Man U banter, drafting.🤣 — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️ (@SMiTHiE___) April 2, 2022

Benzema penalty saved, Kelechi Iheanacho goal….I’m the happiest man rn 🤣🤣🤣😂😂 — Essel 🇬🇭✌️ (@thatEsselguy) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho has just scored against Manchester United.



His third premier league goal of the season. #ManUnited #LeicesterCity pic.twitter.com/zgIFA9QL5r — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho’s strike on Saturday came only four days after drawing a blank in Nigeria’s 1-1 home draw with Ghana in World Cup qualifying, a result that saw Ghana progress courtesy of the away goals rule.

The first leg fixture ended in a 0-0 draw against a Ghana side that starred club teammate Daniel Amartey and Strasbourg centre-back Alexander Djiku in defence.

Iheanacho couldn’t do this against Djiku and Amartey btw. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho Couldn’t do all this against Ghana? 😂😂 — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) April 2, 2022

Someone tell Kelechi Iheanacho that those goals he wants to score won't help Nigeria qualify for the World Cup. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) April 2, 2022

Amartey will never allow Kelechi Iheanacho to score this ball. This is why he is a better defender than Varane👍🏾 — Teflon👽😂 (@Tef_lon_don) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho don carry naija goal score for Leicester city🙄 — comrade of ph city❤️🖤⚓ (@primedavinchi) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho could have ended Saturday’s game with a goal and an assist but for the video assistant referee denying James Maddison’s 81st-minute strike because of the Nigerian’s foul on Rafael Varane in the lead-up to the goal.

Interestingly, the former Manchester City man saw VAR similarly cancel an awarded penalty to Nigeria in the World Cup qualifying first leg fixture as he was adjudged to have tripped Ghana’s Iddrisu Baba who handled as he fell to the ground.

The similarities between the two incidents have not gone unnoticed.

Iheanacho did this same foul against Baba Iddrisu and now Varane, senior man be takashi pass — Essel 🇬🇭✌️ (@thatEsselguy) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho has committed same fouls twice which got a goal overturned by VAR… against Ghana and United 😄 pic.twitter.com/OeaNlJqSDR — al (@1One_CEO) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho dribbling past Maguire and Varane pic.twitter.com/rGWDeH47CG — Jimmy Proton 𓅓 (@Drizx_) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho needs to stop sweeping players legs 😅🤣🤣🤣 — Nathan Baffour🇬🇭 (@OsagyefoKwame_) April 2, 2022

Iheanacho has committed same fouls twice which got a goal overturned by VAR… against Ghana and United 😄 pic.twitter.com/OeaNlJqSDR — al (@1One_CEO) April 2, 2022

Do you think Maddison’s strike should have been allowed to stand despite Iheanacho’s touch on Varane?

Article continues below

What do you think accounted for the Nigerian’s drought against Ghana?

Let us know in the comments.