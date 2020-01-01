Ghana vs Mali update: Ayews join Black Stars camp, new Arsenal signing Partey still missing

The Swansea City attacker Andre, and his younger brother Jordan, of Crystal Palace-fame, have touched base in Turkey

Twelve players are expected to take to the pitch when train for the first time on Tuesday afternoon for Friday's international friendly against Mali.

The Black Stars are set to take on the Eagles in a preparatory fixture for November's 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan, three days before facing 2022 World Cup hosts in a second friendly.

Both matches will be played in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Captain Andre Ayew and brother Jordan touched base in camp on Tuesday morning, adding up to the 10 earlier arrivals on Monday.

duo of Nicholas Opoku and Emmanuel Lomotey, Israel-based Eugene Ansah, Benson Anang of Zilina in Slovakia and Nordsjaelland prodigy Kamaldeen Sulemana were among the first arrivals.

St. Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, unattached shot-stopper Razak Abalora, Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrissu, Saudi-based Samuel Owusu and Gideon Mensah, who plies club football with Vitoria Guimaraes in , complete the list of players in camp.

New signing Thomas Partey, who completed a €50 million move to the English side from Atletico Madrid on Monday, is conspicuously among the missing men. The 27-year-old is expected to link up with the rest of the squad in time for the first game on Friday.

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban and fellow -based winger Joseph Paintsil, who have both received late call-ups following three visa-induced withdrawals from coach CK Akonnor's 23-man squad, are yet to join camp.

First-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori Antwi has been ruled out of the upcoming games, as has -based Pyramids striker John Antwi, who was looking to make a return to the Black Stars for the first time since 2017.

Lisbon left-back Lumor Agbenyenu, who spent last season on loan at Real Mallorca, will also not be able to honour his invitation following failure to renew his expired visa on time.

Uncertainty remains over the availability of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is battling with an injury picked up during club training last week, and is racing against time to be fit for the upcoming games.

He has been ordered to report to camp for assessment.