Ghana-Nigeria combined XI: Who would make your Black Stars-Super Eagles Dream Team?

Next week, two of West Africa’s giants will collide in the World Cup playoffs as Ghana and Nigeria compete for a place in Qatar 2022.

These two continental heavyweights both have a superb track record in continental competition and at the world’s grandest stage, but only one can represent Africa at the global tournament later this year.

To celebrate this showdown between two of Africa’s biggest nations, GOAL are picking our combined all-time XI between Nigeria and Ghana players, paying our own tribute to some of the great names who have represented the Super Eagles and the Black Stars over the years.

Of course, some of the greatest players to have featured for these two proud nations have featured at the World Cup, playing their part in the two country’s memorable histories on the world’s grandest stage of all.

Ghana, as one of only three African nations to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, have the kind of World Cup pedigree that only Cameroon and Senegal can compete with.

However, the Black Stars head into this double header as the rank outsiders, having been eliminated at the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year following a miserable display at the biennial competition.

Defeat by Comoros in their final Group C game, coming on the back of a loss against Morocco and a draw with Gabon, was the last straw for head coach Milovan Rajevac, who lost his job in the aftermath of the tournament.

Chris Hughton has arrived on the scene as part of a new-look coaching staff, but they have their work cut out against a Nigeria side who impressed at the Afcon…at least before their own limp exit against Tunisia in the Round of 16.

The Super Eagles, now with Ademola Lookman introduced to the fold, have a wealth of options at their disposal as they look to return to the World Cup once again.