Ghana new boy Gyasi responds to first call-up with assist for Spezia in Serie A

The Italy-born made an impact for his club during their league fixture against Cagliari on Saturday

Italian-born attacker Emmanuel Gyasi contributed an assist as Spezia handed Cagliari a 2-4 defeat in Serie A on Saturday.

The forward set up the first goal in the matchday 28 fixture and saw full action as the home side bounced back to winning ways at Stadio Alberto Picco.

The result leaves Spezia in 15th position while Cagliari are trapped in the relegation zone.

Gyasi's assist came two days after he was handed his first-ever call-up to the Ghana national team. Born in the Italian city of Palermo, he was eligible to represent the country of his birth.

The 27-year-old's effort led to the opening of the scoring on Saturday as he pounced on a loose ball to deliver a cross into the box, which was headed into the net by Roberto Piccoli four minutes after the interval.

In the 80th minute, Simone Bastoni assisted Giulio Maggiore to double Spezia's lead but Gaston Pereiro halved the deficit just three minutes later. The game was Gyasi's 29th Serie A appearance of the season.

Compatriot Alfred Duncan started the game for opponents Cagliari but was withdrawn in the second half while former Juventus and Inter Milan man Kwadwo Asamoah was an unused substitute for the visitors.

The assist was his sixth of the season, having also found the back of the net four times for Spezia who were promoted to the elite division last season.

The 27-year-old is set to jet off for his first international duty high in confidence to join the Black Stars camp for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header.

On March 25, Ghana will play as a guest of South Africa in a penultimate Group C fixture in Johannesburg before facing Sao Tome and Principe in Accra three days later.

“My dream is to play for the senior national team [Black Stars]. I believe hard work and determination can get me into the Black Stars. I have two mentors, Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan," Gyasi said of his Ghana dreams in August last year.

Gyasi is among a host of debutants in Ghana's 29-man squad for the upcoming games.

Gent attacker Osman Bukari, OH Leuven winger Kamal Sowah, Germany U21 centre-back Stephan Ambrosius and Colchester United player Kwame Mmm are among the new faces.