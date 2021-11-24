Ghana legend Gyan believes ‘Amartey went down too easily’ against Bafana Bafana

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says the infringement which led to his ex-team earning a penalty and beating Bafana Bafana in a recent 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier “was debatable.”

The Black Stars edged South Africa 1-0 in Cape Coast to eliminate Hugo Broos' men on the road to Qatar 2022.

But the penalty converted by Andre Ayew sparked much debate after Rushine De Reuck was adjudged by referee Maguette Ndiaye to have fouled Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey inside the box.

While Gyan feels Amartey went down too easily, he cannot make a conclusion on the incident.

“I think the incident was a bit casual,” Gyan told Asempa FM as per iDiski Times.

“There weren’t many cameras on the day to give us different angles unlike what we see in other league matches elsewhere. From where I sat and how I saw it, the infringement was debatable. I think Daniel Amartey went down too easily.

“This is my thought based on where I sat and how I saw things. However, the referee was closer to the spot and probably had a better view of the situation. Remember also that the tempo of the game was also high and that could have influenced the referee’s decision to award the spot-kick to Ghana.”

The incident has divided opinion both in Ghana and South Africa.

Another Ghana legend and former Bayern Munich defender Samuel Kuffour last week said the penalty was a legitimate call by the referee.

South Africa have since protested against the whole match which they suspect was manipulated by the referee.

After Safa complained to Fifa, the world football governing body is expected to hand their verdict anytime soon.

Despite the contentious incident, Gyan feels Ghana improved.

“We, all Ghanaians, support the Black Stars to win games so I always follow them even though I’m not part of the squad,” said Gyan.

“I’m always supporting them to qualify to the World Cup. If I compare the game against Ethiopia and South Africa, I would say the Black Stars were better against South Africa.”