Ghana fire coach Akonnor after uninspiring World Cup qualification start

The Black Stars are in the market for a new trainer following the dismissal of their head coach

Ghana have parted ways with coach CK Akonnor following the nation’s topsy-turvy start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Football Association has announced.

Assistant coaches David Duncan and Dutchman Patrick Graveraars have also been given the sack.

Akonnor leaves the Black Stars after almost two years at the helm of affairs.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect,” the GFA stated on its official website.

“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

“The Executive Council after considering the two reports have decided to terminate its relationship with the Head Coach C. K Akonnor and the two Assistants.”

Akonnor took over the Black Stars in January 2020, replacing James Kwasi Appiah, under a task to qualify to and win the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year, and as well qualify Ghana to the World Cup.

Under the former Wolfsburg captain, Ghana opened their Qatar 2022 campaign with a laborious 1-0 home win over Ethiopia, before falling 1-0 away to South Africa last week.

The results have left the West Africans third on the table in Group G, ahead of a double-header against Zimbabwe next month.

“The Executive Council has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours.

“The Association wishes C.K Akonnor and his Assistants the very best in their future endeavours.

“Ghana currently have three (3) points after the two opening matches. The Black Stars will take on Zimbabwe in the next round of games in October 2021.”

The Black Stars have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stage at the Afvcon finals.