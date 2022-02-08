Ghana FA spokesman Twum debunks Hughton to Black Stars rumours

Ghana Football Association communications director Henry Asante-Twum has rejected claims his outfit has settled on former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton as new Black Stars coach.



A top candidate for the Ghana job, alongside Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, media reports recently claimed the ex-Newcastle United boss has won the race to lead the Stars, beating off competition from Addo.



The GFA has not hidden their desire to hand the latter the job, but leading members of the Government of Ghana believe Hughton is the best man.



“My last conversation with the [GFA] president [Kurt Okraku] was that the talks [with Otto Addo for a possible takeover of the Black Stars] have been positive, but it comes with certain conditions as well,” Twum told Joy FM.



“Yes, the FA appoints, but the government takes care of the expenses and what have you, so you need to come back and engage the government and see if you would be at par in terms of decision making. From there you can progress. I don’t know about any such decision [regarding Chris Houghton’s appointment].



“These are things we read in the media every day. You wake up to stories in the press that the government is trying to impose a coach on the FA – I don’t remember sitting in any such meeting since our last meeting with the minister for sports which called for the dismissal of the technical team and also the dismissal of the management committee: that has been our last engagement as a body.



“The ExCo [GFA Executive Committee] takes responsibility for such decisions, they have the powers of appointment so they will need to convene a meeting.”



Ghana’s coaching position became vacant following the dismissal of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac for an underwhelming performance at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



At the continental gathering, the Black Stars exited in the first round after finishing bottom of Group C, having failed to win a single game.



Next month, Ghana return to action against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff in what is expected to be the first task for the new head coach.