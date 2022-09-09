The EFL Championship outfit believe the 22-year-old Black Star is not fit enough to play two consecutive matches for the national team

EFL Championship side Bristol City have reached out to the Ghana Football Association, requesting them to be sympathetic and drop forward Antoine Semenyo from the squad for their upcoming friendly matches later this month.

The Black Stars will step up their preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar with two matches during the coming Fifa international break against Brazil and Nicaragua.

On Tuesday, Ghana coach Otto Addo named a squad of 29 players for the fixtures and included Semenyo.

However, Bristol manager Nigel Pearson has pleaded with Ghana not to rush the player into action so he can recover well for the team and be ready for the World Cup.

"We need to make sure that his recovery continues because the nature of his injury is really important that we are mindful of the amount of exposure," Pearson said as quoted by BristolLive.

"Hopefully the Ghanaian FA will be sympathetic to our requirements and the player's requirements because I think Chris [Hughton, Ghana technical advisor] would like him fit for the World Cup and Antoine wants to be available both for us and the national side so common sense should prevail.

"The World Cup is still a few months away which is continued recovery time so by the time he gets to that point, hopefully, we're not thinking by the same terms."

The 22-year-old Black Star is yet to start a game for Bristol this campaign after picking up an injury while representing Ghana in June.

The injury saw him miss matches at the tail end of last season and in the new campaign he has only come on as a substitute against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup two weeks ago.

Ghana will first take on the Selecao at Stade Oceane in France on September 23 before they come up against Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain on September 27.

Ghana are pooled in Group H at the World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay and will open their campaign against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24.