Ghana coach Appiah given low performance assessment marks by former FA vice president

The ex-GFA official shares his thoughts on the output of the Black Stars trainer

Former Football Association (GFA) vice president Fred Pappoe believes Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah has performed below expectations, amid uncertainty about the future of the 59-year-old.

Appiah's job hangs in the balance following Ghana's underwhelming showing at the in , where they exited the competition before the quarter-final for the first time since 2006.

“To the extent that Ghanaians expect to win every game they play, Kwesi Appiah has fallen below the standards expected," Pappoe said on Citi TV.

“I also think that the circumstances Kwesi Appiah is working under need to be looked at.

"All the same, I believe he still has a bit more to offer Ghanaians.”

While many are calling for the Appiah's head, there has been no formal communication from Ghana's FA Normalisation Committee on the issue, and it looks as though his future will be left to be decided by the new FA administration expected to take over from next month.

The coach's current deal runs out in December.

It is Appiah's second stint in charge of the national outfit following a spell between 2012 and 2014.

