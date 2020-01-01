Ghana and Kenya to compete in 2020 Turkish Women's Cup

The organisers have confirmed the two African sides as participants for this year's invitational women's tournament in Turkey​

and will participate in the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup scheduled to be staged in .

The two, finishers in the third round of the 2020 African Women's Olympic Games qualifiers, were confirmed among the eight nations to challenge for glory in the invitational tournament to be held from March 2 to 7.

Aside from Ghana and Kenya, other competing nations are Romania, Hungary, , Hong Kong, and B.

More teams

The football event, which is the third edition, will serve as a preparatory tournament for the two African sides ahead of April's qualifiers for the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Both African sides are attending the competition for the first time, with B the defending champions of the eight-nation championship.

Ghana, Kenya, Northern Ireland B and Chile are in Group B, while Venezuela, Hungary, Hong Kong and Romania are in Group A.

The Black Queens will open their campaign against Chile on March 4 at Starlight Sports Complex while the Harambee Starlets face Northern Ireland at Gold City Sports Complex on the same day.

Article continues below

2020 Turkish Women's Cup Grouping:

Group A: Ghana, Kenya, Northern Ireland B, Chile

Group B: Hungary, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Romania.