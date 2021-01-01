Ghana and Crystal Palace midfielder Schlupp reacts after significant step following injury return

The German-born shares his thoughts on Saturday’s Premier League action against Sheffield United

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp was delighted to have made further progress following his recent injury return by seeing 70 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in Saturday’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United.

The midfielder was back in the Eagles line-up for the first time since January as they registered a 2-0 away win in the matchday 35 fixture at Bramall Lane.

It was his first start for the club since January and just his second since the turn of the year.

"I’ve had a bit of a stop-start season. I’ve kept fit, I want to keep fit and I’ve had to be a bit patient - coming back from injury, obviously getting my fitness up,” Schlupp said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“I’m happy to have got through 70 minutes today and hopefully I can get some more minutes and some more starts under my belt to finish the season off strongly."

Coincidentally against Sheffield in early January, the attacker picked up an injury in a game in which he scored, and only made a return to action two months later in March.

On Saturday, Christian Benteke score early in just the second minute, and two minutes to full-time, Eberechi Eze sealed the win with a well-taken goal.

The victory has not only taken Palace to 13th on the league table but is also enough to secure the club’s Premier League status for next season.

"We obviously want to finish the season off well and I think, looking at the last few games, we’ve started well here and want to keep that going,” said the 28-year-old.

"The last couple of results didn’t go our way and we didn’t have much of the ball playing against a couple of the top sides, but we came here thinking we wanted to dominate the play, we wanted to be nice and aggressive. I think we came and did that.

"We wanted to start fast. We scored after a minute which showed us we did it well and we wanted to keep that going. But we knew it was going to be tough to do it all game so we had to pick our moments but I thought we did that really well."

Schlupp has made 23 league appearances for Palace so far this season, starting in 13 of the matches and scoring twice.