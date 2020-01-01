Ghana 3-1 Kenya: Addo at the double as Black Queens silence Harambee Starlets

The Jiangsu Suning star was on target twice as Mercy Tagoe's team avenged their Olympic Games elimination against the East Africans

recorded a 3-1 win over in Tuesday's final Group B game at the Turkish Women's Cup with Elizabeth Addo bagging a brace.

The African sides were meeting for the first time since last October when the East Africans sent the Ghanaians packing from the African Women's Olympic qualifiers with a 1-0 third round aggregate win.

The Black Queens came into the encounter on the back of a 3-0 win over B while the Harambee Starlets were smarting from a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of on Saturday.

Ghana did not take long to confirm their dominance as Addo opened the scoring for the West Africans after just nine minutes of play.

The Jiansgu Suning star doubled the advantage from the spot after Princella Adubea was brought down in the penalty area in the 54th minute at the Starlight Sport Complex in Antalya.

Grace Asantewaa’ bagged her third goal of the tournament and Ghana's third of the day through a long-range effort while the Keyeans grabbed a consolation goal at the death.

In the end, Ghana finished the competition in second with six points after two wins from three games in Group B, while Kenya ended their campaign in third, celebrating only a win.

The African sides will continue their preparations for the African Women's Cup of Nations tournament, with Kenya scheduled to face in the first round in April, while Ghana have been given a bye.