Ghana 1-0 Kenya: Debutant Ekuban steers Black Stars past Harambee Stars in Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

The Italian-born netted on his first appearance for the Black Stars to guide the side past the Harambee Stars in Accra

A dream goal for debuting striker Caleb Ekuban earned a 1-0 triumph over on the final matchday of the 2019 qualifier on Saturday.

The Trabzonspor man's goal proved crucial as it handed the Black Stars all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The result sees Ghana finish the series as group winners, two and eight points above the Harambee Stars and Ethiopia respectively. Interestingly, Ghana and Kenya both secured qualification tickets for the final tournament in before Saturday's game.

The biggest news of Appiah's starting XI was the decision to start Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah from the bench, with man Thomas Partey and Deportivo ' Mubarak Wakaso preferred in midfield, and -based Lumor Agbenyenu deployed at left-back.

Kenya, as expected, were led by Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.

After a few half chances for both sides, Ghana had a good opportunity to break the deadlock in the 24th minute but Partey, after goalkeeper Patrick Matasi failed to collect Christian Atsu's teasing cross, swept his close-range shot across the face of goal, with the net wide open.

In the 36th minute, Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored from a rebound after the goalkeeper saved a first effort but the goal was disallowed as the man was adjudged by the referee to have fouled the shot-stopper in putting the ball at the back of the net. Opare sent in the initial cross.

On the stroke of half-time, Agbenyenu hit a shot across the face of goal but Dede failed to connect from three yards.

Article continues below

Shortly, centre-back John Boye saw his header from a corner bobble just wide.

As keenly contested as the second half was, there were no clear-cut chances for either side until the 82nd minute when debutant Caleb Ekuban broke the deadlock.

After being played through on goal, the substitute, an Italian-born, hit a first-time left-footed shot from just inside the box, the effort proving too strong for goalkeeper Matasi as the Black Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 win in Accra.

