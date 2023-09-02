WATCH: Getafe fans celebrate wildly in the street outside stadium after club signs Mason Greenwood on loan from Man Utd

Getafe fans were spotted celebrating wildly in the street outside their stadium after club signed Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United.

The La Liga outfit signed the striker on loan from the Red Devils after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Old Trafford last week following a six-month internal investigation.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, domestic violence and controlling behaviour in January 2022, but the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the charges against him in February this year after the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence.

Getafe completed a surprise move late on deadline day by signing Greenwood amid significant interest from clubs in Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

After the announcement was made official, a bunch of supporters outside the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium were spotted dancing in jubilation.

Getafe shared a video from the official handle with a caption that read: "The Coliseum a few minutes ago. Welcome @masongreenwood"

Greenwood has been out of competitive action since January 2022 and it is unlikely that he will make his debut Getafe against Real Madrid on Saturday. However, he is most likely to feature against Osasuna after the international break on September 17.