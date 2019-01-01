Gerrard told ‘Rangers are a bigger club than Newcastle’ as McCoist issues hands-off warning

A Gers legend is hoping to see the current man in charge at Ibrox stay put, with no need for him to head back south to St James' Park

Steven Gerrard has been told that “ are a bigger club” than Newcastle, with Ally McCoist hoping to see reported interest from St James’ Park fended off.

Those on Tyneside are in the market for a new manager.

Rafa Benitez will be moving on at the end of his contract, leaving an ambitious Premier League club in need of somebody to fill a coaching void.

It has been suggested that legend Gerrard, who has spent just one season in management with Rangers, could be targeted.

McCoist, though, sees no reason for the man in charge at Ibrox to head back south, with the Gers legend telling talkSPORT: “Good managers and good coaches get headhunted.

“I would probably say the same regarding Steven as I would Frank Lampard. The timing is not really perfect, I wouldn't have thought.

“I think everybody automatically sees Steven go down the same route that Frank looks as though he's going down himself and that is a return to the club that you became a hero and a legend at.”

McCoist added on the potential draw of a Premier League post: “I think Rangers are a bigger club. I think Newcastle play in a far better league.

“That's the way I see it at this moment in time, and you know what I think of North-East football, I absolutely love the people of the North East and I love the football in the North East, but what kind of step would it be for Steven Gerrard?

“They're both massive clubs. They're actually similar clubs in terms of their support.

“I think they've got absolutely fanatical support. Great support. Best supporters in the country I feel, so I'm not sure where I'd sit on it to be honest with you, but I'm not sure right now it would be a great move for Steven Gerrard, because he certainly has unfinished business at Rangers.

“I wish Newcastle all the very best in their search for a new manager, but leave ours! As they would say in Glasgow, 'Leave oors alane!'.”

Gerrard is not the only name said to be in the frame for Newcastle, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, David Moyes and Arsene Wenger having also been linked with the Magpies.