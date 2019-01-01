Gerrard the only candidate to replace Klopp at Liverpool - Dudek

The Reds' German coach has hinted he'll need a break soon and the club's former keeper believes there's only one man that can fill his shoes

Steven Gerrard is the "main and only candidate" to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager, according to former goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek.

The current Reds coach recently declared he'll likely need a break when his tenure at the club comes to an end with the German contracted at Anfield until 2022.

Having seen his former teammate go surprisingly straight into management with , Dudek declared Gerrard looms as the only man to replace Klopp.

"When I was in Liverpool recently no-one kept a secret of the fact that Steven is the main and only candidate for replacing the German when his era at Anfield comes to an end," Dudek wrote in a column for Przeglad Sportowy.

"Everyone knows that sooner or later, the great captain will return.

"I was surprised that Steven started working as a manager so quickly. Most of my teammates or players from around the world need time before they eventually return to football."

After retiring as a player in late 2016 with , Gerrard was appointed as a youth coach at Liverpool the following year.

In June 2018, the 2005 winner was then appointed as Rangers manager, where he enjoyed a strong debut season guiding the club to second in the Scottish Premiership after they had finished third the year before.

Though Dudek was shocked to see Gerrard become a manager, the retired Polish shot-stopper believes he does have what it takes to become a real success in the dugout.

"There are many reasons for success. Steven has a nose for players, copes with difficult conditions and is still learning," Dudek wrote.

"He also surrounds himself with the right people. He can count on the help of Gary McAllister, who is his assistant and who was in some way his football mentor, because he introduced him to Liverpool. They're a great duo.

"Stevie also has the opportunity to use the wisdom of Jurgen Klopp, which will probably be very useful in his career."

Both Liverpool and Rangers have enjoyed strong starts to their respective seasons with the duo claiming three wins from their first three league games.