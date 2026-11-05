'There are not many 17-year-olds doing this!' – Jürgen Klopp makes surprise Germany call-up after narrowing squad down

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has named a trimmed 24-man squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands. Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Fullkrug returns to the national team alongside a surprise first senior call-up for Borussia Monchengladbach's 17-year-old midfielder Wael Mohya.
Klopp trims Germany squad and hands teenager shock call-up
Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has selected a 24-man squad for the final UEFA Nations League group fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands. After naming 44 players in September, the 59-year-old streamlined his options while introducing Borussia Monchengladbach's 17-year-old sensation Wael Mohya.
Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug also returns following a prolific start to the season, leading the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals in eight games.
Injured Bayern Munich duo Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala miss out, alongside Leipzig defender David Raum, Nick Woltemade, and Karim Adeyemi.
Manager excited by Mohya potential while stressing duty of care
Speaking on his decision to select Mohya, who turns 18 in December, Klopp expressed admiration for the midfielder's rapid rise. "Wael Mohya is one of those cases where... there are not many 17-year-olds playing in the Bundesliga -- that alone is an outstanding feature. But he also does it well," Klopp stated.
"As a coach, you don't just have the task of ensuring that the boys play in their best position and perform. You also have a duty of care."
"The younger the boys are, the greater that duty is. We agreed to take him with us to see him live in training for a week," the manager added.
Full 24-man Germany squad named for Nations League double-header
Klopp's selection features a mix of established international stars and promising young talents across all positions:
- Goalkeepers: Alexander Nubel, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jonas Urbig.
- Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Finn Jeltsch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw, Philipp Treu.
- Midfielders: Tom Bischof, Said El Mala, Brajan Gruda, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Wael Mohya, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz.
- Forwards: Younes Ebnoutalib, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz.
"The more quality you have at your disposal, the harder those decisions become, and that's a good problem to have," Klopp noted regarding the depth of his selection.
Slide 4: Germany focus on decisive Nations League group clashes
The squad will convene at adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach on Monday before travelling to Belgrade to face Serbia on Friday, 13 November.
Germany will then host group leaders the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Monday, 16 November, aiming to improve on a mixed start after securing one win from four matches.
Klopp's side sit on four points following a 2-0 victory over Serbia in October, a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, and a winless double-header against Greece.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.