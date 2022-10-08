All-time Bundesliga top scorers: From Gerd Muller to Robert Lewandowski to Jupp Heynckes

Parshva Shah|
gerd muller goal scorer 1968 1969Depo Photos
BundesligaBayern HofBayern MünchenWerder BremenBayer LeverkusenBorussia Dortmund

Goal takes a look at the top 10 goalscorers in Bundesliga of all-time...

Germany has witnessed some of the most prolific forwards in the history of the game over the years, with the iconic Gerd Muller arguably the standout name. With 566 goals in 607 games for Bayern Munich, Muller is the highest goal scorer for the Bavarian outfit, while also leading the all-time Bundesliga goal scoring stats.

In recent times, it was another Bayern Munich forward who took Bundesliga by storm.

Robert Lewandowski started his journey in the German top flight with Borussia Dortmund, but it was his exploits with Bayern Munich that took him remarkably close to Gerd Muller's all-time record.

Even though Muller's record as the highest goal scorer in Bundesliga remains intact after Lewandowski signed for Barcelona, the Polish striker did manage to break Muller's record for most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season.

Other than Muller and Lewandowski, players like Jupp Heynckes, Claudio Pizarro, and Manfred Burgsmuller have also scored a truckload of goals in the Bundesliga.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have scored the most goals in the Bundesliga.

Who are the top 10 goal scorers in Bundesliga of all time?

Position

Player

Goals

Matches

Years

1

Gerd Muller

365

427

1965-1979

2

Robert Lewandowski

312

384

2010-2022

3

Klaus Fischer

268

535

1968-1988

4

Jupp Heynckes

220

369

1965-1978

5

Manfred Burgsmuller

213

447

1976-1984, 1985-1990

6

Claudio Pizarro

197

490

1999-2007, 2008-2020

7

Ulf Kirsten

182

350

1990-2003

8

Stefan Kuntz

179

449

1983-1995, 1996-1999

9

Dieter Muller

177

303

1972-1982, 1985-1986

10

Klaus Allofs

177

424

1975-1987, 1990-1993

So, who are the highest active goal scorers then?

With Lewandowski now out of the picture, it's Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus who's leading the charge with close to 150 goals, closely followed by the inevitable Thomas Muller.

The likes of Max Kruse, Timo Werner and Andrej Kramaric find themselves somewhat further down the list, but are all not too far off breaking the 100-goal mark.

Editors' Picks