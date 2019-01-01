George Owoko leaves Nairobi Stima after May suspension

Owoko was suspended in May and he has now decided to leave the club after a reported fall-out with the club's management

George Owoko has finally resigned as head coach of Nairobi Stima.

Owoko was suspended in early May by the club's hierarchy and his place was taken by his assistant Evans Mafuta who guided the National Super League team to third spot.

"I am confirming to you that I have requested the club management that I resign from my position as head coach of Nairobi Stima with immediate effect. I have enjoyed my stay with Nairobi Stima FC players and I would like to make it clear that I will not be part of the team next season," Owoko said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"I enjoyed working with Nairobi Stima and was happy to be part of the team that went through the first leg unbeaten. I will always be there to support the team and will be available for any advice to the young players since the majority of them are my products. I also thank Nairobi Stima management for the support they accorded the team."

The former and assistant coach also hinted to a return to coaching soon.

"I have decided to make the decision so that I can plan for my future. I have informed club management of my intended move and so they are aware of it. I will be open to other offers when a good time comes," Owoko concluded.

Nairobi Stima will spend the 2019/20 season in the NSL after failing to beat Posta in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) promotion play-offs. They lost the first leg 2-1 last Saturday before drawing 1-1 on Wednesday in the second leg.

The club lost just two games last season and came third with equal points to Kisumu All-Stars whose superior goal difference meant they were promoted to the top-tier.