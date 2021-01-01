George Maina: Kenyan coach returns to Tusker after seven years

The tactician has been handling the FKF Division One side Naivas FC before he was approached to fill the vacant Brewers’ position

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker FC have confirmed the appointment of George Maina as the new assistant coach.

Maina – who occupied the position before – has returned to work under head coach Robert Matano. The position became vacant when Charles Okere left to take the Harambee Starlets mantle.

“Following the appointment of [Charles] Okere by the Football Kenya Federation as the new Harambee Starlets head coach, the club has moved to appoint a new assistant coach who will fill his void,” Tusker announced on Monday.

“Tusker have named [George] Maina, a former player and assistant coach, to fill the void left by Okere. Maina’s appointment commences with immediate effect.”

The Brewers’ chairperson Daniel Aduda explained why they settled on their former player for the job.

“First, we are really grateful to Okere for his service to the team, his professionalism and work ethic has been commendable. We are pleased with his progress because being named as the national team head coach is not an easy thing,” Aduda said.

“We wish him all the best in his new endeavour.

“Maina is a club legend having achieved so much at Tusker both as a player and as a coach. We are pleased to have him and because he knows the fabric of the club better, it will not be hard for him to get started.

“I want to wish him all the best as he starts his job and hopefully, we win trophies together.”

The club’s CEO Charles Obiny also welcomed Maina’s return: “We are pleased to welcome George back to the team. We had a good time working with him before and he comes back to continue from where he left.”

Coach Matano explained why he is pleased with the appointment of the Kenyan tactician; “We have worked together for a long time and when the opportunity arose to have him back, I did not hesitate to ask him whether he could come. We will continue the work and hopefully, we win more trophies together.”

Maina revealed the prospects of working with Matano made him rush to the chance after he was approached.

“Tusker are like home to me because I have been here for many years as a player and as a coach. I am glad to be back. When coach Matano asked whether I could come and work with him, I couldn’t say no,” he said.

“I have worked with him before, he has coached me as a player and he is a person I hugely respect.”

Maina had been handling Naivas FC in Division One and returns to fill a position he left in 2013.