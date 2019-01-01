George Owoko maintains he is still Nairobi Stima head coach

Owoko did not oversee the team as it played FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday

Nairobi Stima head coach George Owoko has disputed allegations that he has been sacked, saying he was on sick leave during his side's match on Wednesday.

Owoko was not on the touchline when Nairobi Stima were playing against FC Talanta at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday, a match Owoko's side won 2-0.

Speaking to Goal on Thursday, Owoko clarified the situation.

"I have not parted ways with the club as is being reported, I am still with the team and I attended the team's last training session on Tuesday and even named the squad that played FC Talanta,” Owoko told Goal.

The club’s assistant coach Evans Mafuta took charge of the team in the absence of Owoko, leading to reports that the coach might have left the side.

"The issue is; I am feeling unwell and I requested the management for permission to seek medication so I am still in charge of the team and our target is to get promotion to the Kenyan Premier League," he added.

Article continues below

"The allegations that I have been fired are malicious and unfounded as they come from people who do not want to see the team prosper."

After 30 matches into the current season of NSL, Nairobi Stima are fourth on the table with 58 points, five fewer than leaders Kisumu All-Stars.

In their next match on May 5, they will host St. Joseph at Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha - the Nakuru-based side is 14th on the table with 32 points.