George Abege to lead Kariobangi Sharks attack against Mbao FC

Kariobangi Sharks Coach William Muluya has named his best eleven to face Mbao FC in the semi-finals of Super Cup on Friday.

John Oyemba will start in goal with Bodo Michael marshaling the defense. Vincent Wasambo, Sven Yidah and Patillah Omotto will run the midfield while George Abege is set to lead attacks.

Eric Kapaito starts from the bench alongside Sydney Lokale.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Oyemba John, Lemu Geoffrey, Teka Thomas, Bodo Michael, Nixon Omondi, Patillah Omotto, Abuya Duke, Vincent Wasambo, Yidah Sven, Harrison Mwendwa and Abege George.

Subs: Bwire Brian, Juma Eric, Eric Kapaito, John Kuol, Sydney Lokale, Shaphan Oyugi and James Mazembe.