Genoa star Kouame set for lengthy spell on the sidelines after knee surgery

Following his return to Italy, the Ivory Coast international went under the knife to treat his ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee

forward Christian Kouame has undergone successful knee surgery at Villa Stuart Clinic in Rome on Monday.

The 21-year-old reported back to his club on Saturday after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament while in action for at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in .

Kouame suffered the injury during the Young Elephants' second Group B match against last Tuesday and cannot continue in the competition as his country vie for a place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Following the successful surgery, the forward is reportedly set for at least six months on the sidelines with Thiago Motta already lining up potential transfer targets to fill the void in the January transfer window.

Kouame is currently Genoa’s top scorer in the with five goals in 11 outings so far.