Gennaro Gattuso; a stumbling block to AC Milan's progress

Gattuso's lack of tactical ideas is causing Milan to regress..

had a poor outing in their last game against , to put it mildly as the Rossoneri slumped to another defeat after losing against rivals in the derby.

Watching Milan at the Marassi again brings up the point of how the team under Gennaro Gattuso 'takes one step forward, two steps back' as Gattuso threatens to undo all the progress Milan have made by being tactically inept.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's howler basically crystallises the aforementioned point as the prodigious goalkeeper was tasked play the ball out of the back; a quality he and his teammates aren't good at doing. Defrel's goal, scored after only 33 seconds, is the earliest conceded by AC Milan in a match and eventually cost the away side the match. It is simply any wonder why Gattuso continues to insist his side play out from the back when clearly his team is not ready for such a style of play.

A more direct approach would have been better, utilising the flanks and getting the ball into the path of Krzysztof Piątek; who was completely bereft of any service. Indeed the Polish forward must be frustrated that he can't continue his goalscoring exploits, but fans will be even more incensed at their manager's methods or simply lack of it as there wasn't a plan B. After a fruitless first half in which Milan toiled, the second half proved to be no different.

Yes, Gattuso may have shown bravery by putting on more attacking players but that was as good as it got. Lucas Paqueta, who was rested for the game and only brought on in the later stage of the match underscored how vital he was to this team, as he is a link of creativity in the midfield and without him, Milan can only pass the ball sideways and backwards. If such performances continue, the hierarchy at Milanello will seriously have to consider other coaching candidates, if they are to return this club to glory.

The only positive from all of this is how Milan are still in contention for football when they take on next. Now this will be a vital match no doubt for Gattuso and his charges given how tight the race for European spots are in Serie A at the moment. Both players and the manager must step up and assume responsibility as there can be no room for errors. A window of opportunity is there for Milan to qualify for club football's grandest competition, however, to get there they must prove their worth fast.