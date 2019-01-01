General Electric snatch a late draw against Royal Media in Left Foot

The victors needed two late goals to snatch a point from Royal Media in the entertaining battle

General Electric powered from a goal down to force a 2-2 draw against Royal Media Group in a Division Five match of the Left Foot league played over the weekend.

Bryan Omboro scored a double for General Electric before Royal Media recovered to grab two goals in succession via Steve Maunda and Arnold Kendse.

In other matches, Commercial Bank of Africa drew 1-1 with Apec Consortium while Villareal FC went down by a solitary goal to South C Academy.

In Division One, Dayliff FC won 2-0 against Madaraka United, Saad Advocate went down 2-1 to Green Zone Property, Cosmos Limited hammered Consolidated Bank 5-0 while Western United won 1-0 against Amiran .

In another category, Kingsway Tyres drew 1-1 with Toyota Kenya in Division Two while Disciples FC won 2-1 against Safaricom Limited.

Cube Movers were huge winners in Division Three after thrashing Vitambii Viishe 5-0, DGM Matrix lost 3-1 to M Kopa Solar Samba FC edged out Diamond Trust Bank 1-0.

Another entertaining match was witnessed in Division Four where Manarat FC came twice from behind to force a 2-2 draw against South C Academy A, Senti Milan lost 1-0 to Seacom FC, Ecobank Limited drew 1-1 with Zamara Limited, Creative Innovations won 2-1 against Bamburi Cement, Letshego beat SportPesa 2-1 while Nation Media won 1-0 against Harleys.