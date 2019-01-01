Gbamin: Everton summer signing faces up to 12 weeks on the sidelines

The Ivorian midfielder is set to be out of action for the next three months after suffering a significant injury in training

Jean-Philippe Gbamin could be unavailable for until November after picking up a thigh injury.

The update comes as a blow for the Toffees, who forked out £25 million to bring the 23-year-old from club this summer.

Gbamin missed ’s 2-0 loss to on Friday and the club revealed that he suffered “significant injury to his right quadriceps muscle” in training.

The international was brought to Merseyside to fill Idrissa Gueye’s void in the heart of the midfield following his permanent switch to PSG, and he has made two league appearances so far with 135 minutes of football played.

Even though the midfielder will not have any surgery to fix the damage, reports claim that he would be out of action for around 12 weeks.

Everton are in back in action on Wednesday for their League Cup fixture against Lincoln City, and are later scheduled to play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next Premier League outing on September 1.