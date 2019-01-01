Gazisehir Gaziantep sign former Sunderland outcast Djilobodji

The Senegal international has reached an agreement with the Gaziantep Arena outfit after his short-term deal with Guingamp expired

Newly promoted Turkish Super Lig club Gazisehir Gaziantep have announced the signing of Papy Djilobodji.

The 30-year-old international put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Gaziantep Arena outfit after arriving as a free agent.

Djilobodji spent the second part of the 2018/19 season with French club after signing a six-month deal with the side.

The defender was limited to four league appearances during his time at Stade de Roudourou as the Costamoricans were relegated from after finishing the season at the bottom of the table.

On Monday, the Senegalese completed his move to Gaziantep when his personal terms were met by the club.

“Gazisehir Gaziantep Football Club have recently reached an agreement with Papy Djilobodji, the defender of 's Guingamp team,” read a statement on the club website.

“Our new signing Papy Djilobodji signed an official contract that will connect him to our club for two years with the signing ceremony attended by our Football Branch Manager Yusuf Demsoy.

“We welcome Papy Djilobodji to our club and wish him great success under our coat of arms.”

Djilobodji started his professional career with ASC Saloum in 2007 before moving to Europe to join French side Senart-Moissy two years later.

The defender then teamed up with in 2010 where he spent five years, featuring in 171 league games and helping the side to gain promotion to the French top-flight in 2013.

His impressive defensive performances for the Yellow Canaries saw Premier League side secure his signature in 2015 and was immediately loaned to German side .

Djilobodji joined Sunderland on a permanent deal in 2016 but endured a torrid time with the side before his departure.

The Senegalese defender who spent the 2017/18 season with on loan featured 18 times for the Black Cats during his time.

Having signalled his intention to leave Sunderland after they were relegated from the English Championship to League One, he went AWOL and failed to show up at the Stadium of Light during pre-season and also missed the start of the 2018/19 season.

On his return in September, he was subjected to a medical test which he failed and was subsequently sacked by the club for breaching his contract.

The Senegalese defender later received a chance at Guingamp who offered him a short-term deal in December 2018.

Djilobodji will link up with his compatriot Moussa Sow and ’s defender Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik at Gazisehir Gaziantep.