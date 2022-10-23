Barcelona blow: Gavi walks off in tears after suffering groin injury in Athletic Club clash

- Gavi clashed with Athletic Club player
- Had to be taken off after 34 minutes
- Midfielder was in tears as he left field
WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder went down after clashing with Dani Garcia and appeared to suffer a groin injury. The Spain international had to be taken off and was replaced by Franck Kessie.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi's injury is not thought to be a serious one and shouldn't affect his hopes of playing at the World Cup with Spain, but it is not yet known if he faces a spell on the sidelines at Barca.
Barca fans will be worried about the youngsterTwitter
At least he didn't need to be stretchered offTwitter
But some fans are unhappy with the refereeingTwitter
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi will still be hoping to have Gavi available for their crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in midweek.