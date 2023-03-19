'I've been silenced' - Gary Lineker explains why he won't be presenting BBC coverage of Brighton-Grimsby FA Cup tie

- Lineker will not present FA Cup match
- Returned on Saturday after suspension by BBC
- But is now suffering from a cold
WHAT HAPPENED? The former England international took to Twitter to confirm the news that due to a cold, he has pulled out of presenting live coverage on the BBC on Sunday. Lineker wrote, "I’ve been silenced…. literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at Brighton this afternoon."Gary Lineker Twitter
🏆 TOP STORY: Why Haaland's release clause has vanished
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Spurs sack Conte now?
🚨 MUST READ: How Barca have blown Real Madrid away
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England legend returned in front of the TV cameras on Saturday for the first time since he was controversially suspended by the BBC. He presented the game between Manchester City and Burnley where Pep Guardiola's side emerged victorious.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? Alex Scott will replace Gary Lineker as the presenter for Brighton's FA Cup clash.