'Gareth Southgate, I'm sorry' - Man City's Kyle Walker hints at England duty hangover with boozy post-Champions League final admission

Kyle Walker has apologised to Gareth Southgate, with it likely that he will link up with England hungover from Manchester City Treble celebrations.

Guardiola's side revelling in Treble glory

Experienced defender living the dream

Has Euro 2024 qualifiers to come

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old defender has formed part of a historic campaign for the Citizens in 2022-23, with Pep Guardiola overseeing Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League triumphs. Those at the Etihad Stadium are now ready to party – meaning that there may be a few sore heads when international stars head off on major tournament qualification duty with their respective nations.

WHAT THEY SAID: Walker, who is in the England squad to face Malta and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers, told BT Sport when asked what he will be drinking in the wake of City’s long-awaited continental success: “Anything in front of me! Gareth sorry! Anything in front of me I’m going to destroy it!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have earned the right to enjoy themselves, with Walker having completed his own rise to the very top of the game from humble beginnings. He added on savouring Champions League glory: “I’m over the moon. I’m rarely speechless. My dream has come true, to achieve this with this club. To achieve a Treble is unbelievable. I’m always going to be disappointed when I’m not playing but I’m 33. My example sets to the younger lads. This club means so much to me. To experience what I’ve experienced, I’m forever in debt. I made a speech before they went out. I said my dream is in your hands. No pressure.

“You can’t say Inter deserved it more than we did or we deserved it more than they did. We’re both here by merit. There has to be a loser. Emotions played a part. The occasion is obviously going to get to you. I got a silver one last time [in 2021] so to get a gold one is fantastic. I’m living the dream. My mum and dad are in the stands. From where I come from in Sheffield it’s not easy. I remember when my mum didn’t have a pound for the ice cream van. To have this with them, I’m so thankful.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty images

WHAT NEXT? Walker still has one year left to run on his contract at City and is expected to stick around and see that deal out despite attracting interest from across Europe as he faces fierce competition for places at the Etihad Stadium.