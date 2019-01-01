Gaming firm BetLion ends Christmas extravaganza promotion

The Christmas promotion was aimed to reward the firm's customers for their support since they launched services in Kenya

BetLion has announced the end of their two week Christmas promotion dubbed BetLion Christmas extravaganza that awarded customers across Kenya with different prizes during the promotion period.

The promotion ran on a national level with daily prizes being won. The prizes included televisions, tablets, subwoofers, mobile phones, free bets and many more.

“Since they launched in the country, I have come to prefer BetLion every time I place my bets as I find it easy to use and they pay out immediately every time I win. It was a pleasant surprise when I received the call from BetLion on Monday notifying me that I had won a television set and tablet,” said Nemwel Machuki.

“We are happy to see that the promotion winners reflect the diversity of BetLion, which is a testament that it indeed is a gaming company that intends to bring the entire Kenyan society together.

"The Christmas promotion was aimed to reward our customers for their support since we launched,” said Spencer Okach, Managing Director - BetLion Kenya.

The promotion was open to all registered BetLion customers and ran from December 17- 31, 2018.