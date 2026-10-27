Galatasaray Istanbul, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting Gala’s matches live on TV and via live stream?

Galatasaray want another Süper Lig title, but Turkey's record champions are also chasing silverware in other competitions. Watching every match live means subscribing to several providers. Here's where to watch Gala.
Galatasaray Istanbul on TV and live stream: Where to watch Gala's matches
Watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi on TV and live stream
German free-to-air TV does not show the Turkish Süper Lig. Major providers such as DAZN and Sky do not hold the league's rights. beIN Sports holds them exclusively.
Fans in Germany can still watch the matches live through Digiturk Euro, which carries the beIN-Sports broadcasts. They need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, which costs 119 euros per year.
Amazon Prime Video also shows the Champions League's top match exclusively every Tuesday.
From the 2027/28 season through 2030/31, Paramount+ will show most Champions League matches after DAZN missed out on the rights.
Germany currently has no free-to-air TV or live-stream broadcasts of Türkiye Kupasi matches, including Galatasaray's games.
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Galatasaray Istanbul live coverage: SPOX live ticker
SPOX runs a live ticker for selected Champions League matches.
Galatasaray Istanbul: Club profile
|Founded
|1 October 1905
|League titles
|25
|Cup wins
|19
|Champions League titles
|0
|Record appearance holder
|Bülent Korkmaz