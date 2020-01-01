Galana Oil Kenya Limited set to finance AFC Leopards' pre-season

The former champions struggled last season but management is working hard to ensure it does not happen again

Kenyan Premier League ( ) club AFC have secured a sponsor for their pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 13-time league champions struggled financially in the 2019/20 season, but it seems they are now on the right path to ensure that does not happen again. The good news has been confirmed by Ingwe on October 6 which will come as a big boost to players and the technical bench.

"AFC Leopards have today partnered with Galana Oil Limited to co-sponsor our pre-season training in preparation for the coming season," the former champions confirmed on their official social platforms.

"Galana Oil Kenya Limited operates Delta Service stations across the country and is the sole distributor of ENOC Lubricants in Kenya."

The Nairobi-based charges have been training in preparation for the new campaign which is scheduled to start between October and November pending approval by the Government of Kenya.

In June, the club managed to sign another sponsorship deal with betting firm BetSafe which will see the club get Ksh 40 million annually.

"We are very proud to announce this new major deal to our fans. For us, this sponsorship means everything, as it gives us a sense of security and work peace to be able to focus even more on becoming the best team in the country," Dan Shikanda, AFC Leopards' chairman said after the confirmation of the deal.

"With Betsafe, we have a reliable partner with a strong focus on responsible gaming and passion for football."

Salary delays saw AFC Leopards lose key foreign players like Vincent Habamahoro, Ismail Diarra, captain Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, and Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo.

Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita, John Makwatta left for Wazito FC, , and Zesco United respectively, when life without pay at AFC Leopards became difficult.

Leopards are aiming at challenging for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title this season. They have gone 22 years without the league title but management is optimistic this will end in the forthcoming season.

The club is also expected to make announcements regarding the signings they have made. To date, the team has not confirmed the arrival of any player.