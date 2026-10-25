Mikel Arteta reveals Gabriel Magalhaes injury scare before defender's heroics in Arsenal win over Everton

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Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal were genuinely frightened that Gabriel Magalhaes had sustained a serious injury just moments before he scored in their 2-0 victory over Everton. The Brazilian defender required extensive medical treatment but showed incredible resilience to stay on the pitch and secure a crucial Premier League result.

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Arsenal overcome Everton to match league leaders

Arsenal moved level on points with Premier League leaders Manchester City following a vital 2-0 victory over Everton. Ezri Konsa opened the scoring after just seven minutes to give the club an early advantage.

Everton had several chances to draw level, but Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wasted their best opportunities. Their lack of clinical finishing ultimately allowed Arsenal to maintain control of the fixture.

The match was eventually put to bed in the 68th minute. Gabriel connected with a cross from Ben Whitre to find the bottom corner, marking his 200th appearance for the club in style.

Arteta admits genuine fear over Gabriel injury

Despite the celebratory milestone, Gabriel's afternoon nearly ended prematurely. Earlier in the second half, the Brazil international stayed down in real discomfort after stretching to make a clearance.

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Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to provide treatment, and Arteta was actively readying a substitute to replace the centre-half. However, Gabriel managed to shake off the issue and insisted on returning to action. Arteta was full of praise for his defender following the match, but he admitted that the initial signs caused huge concern on the touchline.

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"It was a really worrying action," Arteta explained to Match of the Day. "We know Gabi and how tough and strong he is – and he seems to be okay."

Praising the elite mentality of the squad

The swift turnaround from a potential game-ending injury to scoring the decisive goal highlighted the squad's immense psychological strength. Arteta used the moment to single out the defender's commitment to the team's cause.

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"He is a clear example of when I talk about the mentality of the team," Arteta said in his post-match press conference. "The mentality of the team is the mentality of the players. And he is a great example of that. We were all scared not only for the way he went down but for the reaction of the players that were next to him. Immediately he says he wants to continue and he scores the goal that helps us win the game."

Shifting focus to the League Cup campaign

Having secured all three points in the Premier League, Arsenal can now afford to assess Gabriel carefully over the coming days. The medical staff will monitor the defender's condition to ensure he has not suffered any lasting damage from the awkward stretch. The relentless fixture schedule continues for the club with a domestic cup tie arriving quickly. The squad returns to the pitch on Tuesday night when they face League Two strugglers Fleetwood Town in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.