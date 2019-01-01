Gabriel Jesus out to follow in Neymar’s footsteps as he targets 100 Brazil caps & goals record

The Manchester City striker may get the chance to shine for his country against Argentina with a PSG star ruled out, and he wants to make his mark

Gabriel Jesus is looking to follow in the footsteps of Neymar in the national side, with the forward taking aim at “100 caps, scoring the most goals”.

A fellow countryman on the books at has already become a centurion for his country, taking his tally of international appearances to 101.

Neymar has netted 61 times across those outings, placing him one behind legendary striker Ronaldo and 16 adrift of three-time World Cup winner Pele.

Jesus has figured for Brazil on only 37 occasions, but has found the target 18 times and he will be looking to add to his collection on Friday when the Selecao take in a meeting with arch-rivals .

Neymar has been ruled out of that contest through injury, presenting Jesus with another opportunity to prove that he can be an heir to the PSG star’s crown.

The 22-year-old told Sport 360: “Of course, for me, the dream is to follow what he has achieved.

“To do that, getting 100 caps, scoring the most goals… But I know I have to work hard in every game, every training session for City, for Brazil. And I know I have to score goals.

“I am also learning at City to do this, working with Sergio [Aguero]. He’s a top, top player, the record scorer for the club and I can only learn from him. He scores almost every game.

“I am only 22 and I know I need to improve more, but that’s what I want to do.

“Without Neymar for Brazil, you have to look at everyone to step up, not just me. And Brazil have a lot of big players, not just Neymar.

“He is No.1 for Brazil, of course, but we have a lot of big players in the world and we can play well, even if he is not with us.”

Jesus has been in decent form at club level this season despite not seeing as many starts as he would have liked.

He has managed five goals in 15 appearances, although his last five outings for the Blues have seen him draw a blank.