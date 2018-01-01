Live Scores
Gabriel Andika taunts AFC Leopards: You will never score past me against any team!

It seems keeper Andika didn’t leave the Den in good faith and the custodian has pledged to make life even hard for the 'Big Cats'

Gabriel Andika has told AFC Leopards never to expect even a goal when he is between the sticks for any opposing team. 

The Kakamega Homeboyz custodian produced a stellar performance during his side’s 3-0 victory over Ingwe, whom he ditched last June for lack of play time. 

Andika, it seems has no good memories of the Den, instead, the goalkeeper has promised to make life even harder for the 'Big Cats'. 

“I will never concede a goal against AFC Leopards. No love lost for Ingwe but Homeboyz is about work,” Andika was heard telling a section of fans at the Bukhungu stadium after he steered Homeboyz to a derby win over Ingwe

Andika was confronted by a section of fans (believed to be from AFC) after the match, who were demanding to know why he couldn’t let even one goal slip in, yet he’s a former Ingwe

But the custodian, who was let go by Argentine Rodolfo Zapata, stamped his ground, adding that his job is to see his former side suffer even more.

