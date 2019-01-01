‘Futile for Spurs to try and keep Eriksen’ – Ardiles feels want-away Real Madrid target should be sold

The Tottenham legend believes that a playmaker who has been linked with a switch to Spain should be offloaded as he is no longer fully committed

have been warned that trying to keep Christian Eriksen is “futile”, with club legend Ossie Ardiles calling on Mauricio Pochettino to part with a player being linked with .

The 27-year-old playmaker has been a key man for Spurs over recent years and he is considered to have become one of the finest creative influences in the Premier League, with his assist numbers proving to be a match for any of his rivals in the English top flight.

It is that ability which is said to have caught the eye of those at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eriksen is into the final year of his contract at Tottenham and is considered to be ready to take on a new challenge.

Ardiles believes the international should be granted that wish, with there little point in Spurs retaining the services of a player who is no longer fully committed to the cause.

The iconic Argentine told talkSPORT of the speculation surrounding Eriksen: “It looks to me like he has put his mind on a move – that he wants to go somewhere else.

“And if that is the case it’s futile for the club to try and keep a player when he wants to leave.

“I won’t say he’s not happy with us, because he is, but his mind is trying to play somewhere else, and the best thing is to part company.”

While Eriksen may be moved on, Spurs have started to dip back into the transfer market.

Two windows passed with no additions made to Pochettino’s squad, but deals have been tied up this summer with Leeds and for promising winger Jack Clarke and highly-rated midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Ardiles feels focus is shifting to the future, with Tottenham looking to bring in more players with potential.

He added: “People were speculating about who Mauricio was going to buy, but no one has the slightest clue except for Mauricio.

“But you can see right now the way he does things; he likes to buy young players and put a lot of his influence on them, and take it from there.

“People like Dele Alli for example.”