Furman explains why Bafana Bafana’s ‘smash and grab’ win over Salah’s Egypt is his best ever

Former SuperSport United captain Dean Furman has chosen his biggest football moment as one game in a Bafana Bafana shirt.

Furman says Bafana’s 1-0 win over Egypt in Cairo at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is his best game ever.

Thembinkosi Lorch’s late goal sank the Pharaohs in that Round of 16 match and ejected the hosts from their own party.

Furman was substituted deep into injury time for Hlompho Kekana as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah played the whole game.

“I think there were a few [memorable games]. The best night for me has to be beating Egypt in Cairo,” said Furman on the Football and Friends podcast.

“We scrapped through our group, we had an indifferent group stage and Egypt came through their group absolutely flying with Mo Salah on fire, Trezeguet ticking. Nobody expected anything from us.”

Bafana had sneaked into the Round of 16 as one of the best third-place finishers after coming up behind Morocco and Ivory Coast in Group D.

They had lost two games and managed just one goal while conceding two to finish as one of the best third-placed sides.

Furman further describes the evening and the atmosphere inside Cairo International Stadium where “the noise was insane.”

“I remember the worst thing about playing in South Africa is the fans don’t get their own time for the game,” Furman said.

“I can’t understand it. The game starts at three o’clock and you look around but there is no one there. And then at 3.30pm it’s like full.

"Now cool, what’s going on there? Whereas that night in Cairo, you know players go for a pitch inspection an hour and a half before kickoff and there were absolutely 70000 red shirts.

“The noise was insane. Nobody gave us hope and the best thing for me was not only the win. We properly deserved to win even if it was a smash and grab thing, we got lucky. But we properly deserved it.

“That night, the euphoria, the feeling, the ‘everyone against us’ thing, to actually get applauded by the Egyptian fans in their own backyard was really special. To do it with a nato al team jersey on was one to remember.”

Bafana were then eliminated in the quarter-finals by Nigeria in what was Furman's last game for Bafana.