‘Fundamental’ Kane to start England’s vital Euro 2020 clash with Czech Republic, Southgate confirms

With just two goals in 11 games, the captain's place in the starting XI has come under question

Harry Kane will start England’s critical Euro 2020 clash against the Czech Republic, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed.

The Three Lions need at least a point to secure their place in the last 16, having overcome Croatia 1-0 before a scoreless draw with Scotland.

In both encounters, Kane has been quiet, continuing a trend that has stretched numerous matches.

This has led to criticism of the Tottenham striker, who Southgate continues to stand by.

What did he say?

Asked if Kane will keep his place in the starting XI, Southgate said: “You can assume that, yes, absolutely.

“He is fundamental not only to the goals he scores but the build-up play and everything else he brings.

“I know there will be a lot of questions being asked about him at the moment but he has been through that 100 times before and I have answered that in this role several times in the past and he has come up with the goals that have won us the next games and I expect that to be the same moving forward.”

Kane still has support of squad

It is not just his manager standing by the Tottenham forward. Team-mate Kieran Trippier said that those around him must offer him better opportunities.

“I believe in Harry and I know he will score goals, Harry's chances will come and for sure he will score goals,” Trippier said.

“Harry has had an unbelievable season with Spurs. He is working hard in training and it is about getting the chances to him.

“He is our captain, our leader, a big player for us and we just need to create chances for him to score goals. We need to get him on the end of chances.”

Why is Kane being criticised?

Kane has 34 goals for England in 56 caps but has hit a barren spell of late.

Since the end of the qualification process for Euro 2020 in 2019 - and a run of 10 goals in six games – Kane has only found the net on two occasions in 11 appearances for his nation.

With the England team perceived to have been built around him, there is a sense that he is not doing enough to justify the faith that his manager has placed in him.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions could drop to third in Group D if they lose to Czech Republic on Tuesday and Scotland beat Croatia by enough goals to finish with a better goal difference than Southgate's team.

