Fully-fit Ulinzi Stars ready to host struggling Mathare United

Both sides need a win after their recent struggles domestically

Ulinzi stars will take on in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match with a fully fit squad at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Defender Oliver Rutto, who was their only injured player, has returned and is fit for selection once more.

Confirming the return of the defender, Team Doctor John Imboiywa said Rutto has been training with the rest of the team and it is now upon head coach Benjamin Nyangweso to decide whether he will take part in the match against Mathare United.

“Rutto has been in training and he is good and fit enough to play. Now the ball is in the coach’s court, on whether or not he feels the defender can be part of this game,” Imboiywa told the club's website.

Meanwhile, referee Japheth Juma will oversee the match in Nakuru while Doreen Kendi and Hannah Njambi will be his assistants. The fourth official will be Felix Ekai and the match commissioner is expected to be Tabitha Wambui.

In their last draw against , Nyangweso blamed the referee saying they handled the game in a very questionable manner.

"The second assistant referee Was hell-bent on seeing us lose. He denied us a clear goal early in the game and I believe that would have been our motivation," Nyangweso complained at Kenyatta Stadium.

“We may have missed a lot of our chances but we were denied what was ours and I think we seriously need something done about officiating in this country.

“It hasn’t been good for us in the recent matches but we will try and address the issues we can, especially on striking. I believe we will be okay in the next game."