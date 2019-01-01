Full house in Taifa Stars camp for Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup

The Kilimanjaro Stars’ camp is in full swing as the squad stepped up training sessions for the regional tournament in Uganda

The Tanzanian national team has registered a full house as they stepped up training for the forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in .

The annual regional tournament is set to kick off on Saturday to December 19 this year at two venues outside the capital city, Kampala. The Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru (artificial surface) and the Kyabazinga Stadium (natural grass) in Bugembe, Jinja will both be used.

According to Daily News, foreign-based players-- David Kisu, Nickson Kibabage, Eliud Ambokile, and Eliuther Mpepo are among the players who have reported to camp.

Under coach Juma Mgunda, Kilimanjaro Stars will be seeking to wrestle the trophy from ’s Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions.

The team is scheduled to leave the country for Uganda on Thursday. Perhaps, the players should use both grounds for their training--artificial turf Uhuru Stadium to natural grass National Stadium because the tournament will also be staged on both artificial surface and natural grass.

This year’s edition has witnessed the hosts Uganda pooled in Group A together with Burundi, Ethiopia and Eritrea while Group B comprises of Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and guests Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Group C has Kenya, , Djibouti and Zanzibar.

Kilimanjaro Stars will kick off their campaign against compatriots’ Zanzibar Heroes on Sunday and two days later, they will battle it out with Kenya, before winding up their group campaign against Djibouti.

The provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC), Matecha Mnata (Yanga SC) and David Kisu ( / Kenya).

Defenders: Juma Abdul (Y anga), Nickson Kibabage (Difaa Hassan El –Jadid/ ), Mwaita Gereza (Kagera Sugar), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga SC), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Mohamed Hussein and Gadiel Michael (Simba SC) and Abdulmajid Mangalo (Biashara United).

Midfielders: Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Yussuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar), Jonas Mkude, Muzamil Yassin and Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC), Cleophace Mkandala (Tanzania Prisons), Salum Abubakar ‘Sure Boy’ and Iddi Suleiman (Azam FC) and Freddy Tangalu (Lipuli FC).

Forwards: Paul Nonga (Lipuli FC), Miraji Athuman ‘Madenge’ (Simba SC), Shaaban Iddi Chilunda (Azam FC), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Kelvin John (Football House), Eliud Ambokile ( / DRC), Eliuther Mpepo (Buildcon/Zambia) and Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC).